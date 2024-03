Martin notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Martin snapped a 21-game point drought drought when he set up Kyle MacLean's goal in the second period. That scoring slump was over two months long, though that's not unusual for a player with Martin's skill set. He has a meager four points with 35 shots on net, 118 hits and a plus-4 rating through 40 appearances this season, so he doesn't need to be rostered the vast majority of fantasy formats.