Martin scored a goal, added five hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Martin shoveled in a Casey Cizikas pass at 2:42 of the third period to cut the deficit to two goals, but Vegas quickly responded. The tally was Martin's first point in four games since he returned from two stints on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. The 34-year-old winger has just three points and 16 shots to go with 40 points and 12 PIM through 18 outings this season, so he's not likely to be helpful in fantasy.