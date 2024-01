Martin (illness) is practicing Saturday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Martin missed Thursday's game versus Montreal. The 34-year-old is lining up with Kyle MacLean and Cal Clutterbuck on the fourth line as Julien Gauthier appears to be the odd-man out when the Islanders take on Florida on Saturday. Martin has two goals, one assist and 72 hits in 26 games this season.