Islanders' Matt Martin: Quick Exit

Martin was only credited with 10 seconds of ice time during the Islanders 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Monday.

Martin was given a game misconduct along with Brendan Smith of the Rangers for engaging in a second fight during a play stoppage. Ross Johnston and Micheal Haley had already had a bout and were in the penalty box when Martin and Smith were lined up opposite each other for the next faceoff. The duo thought the puck had dropped but the linesman pulled back as the centers weren't squared up properly. Since officially, play didn't start again, Martin and Smith were shown to the nearest exit for the second fight. There were three fights in this contest and with both teams playing a rematch on Thursday, if you're in a league that rewards penalty minutes, you may want to get bruisers from either team in your lineup.