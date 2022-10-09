Martin was held off the scoreboard as the Islanders defeated the Rangers 3-1 on Saturday.

Martin is not on the team to score goals but rather to provide a physical presence on the ice, specifically on the forecheck. Martin finished last season with three goals, seven points, and a rating of minus-2 in 71 games. Martin did have 235 hits in those games, and there lies the value to the team and fantasy owners. Martin will again play on the fourth line for the Islanders along with Cal Clutterbuck (shoulder) and Casey Cizikas.