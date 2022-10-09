Martin was held off the scoreboard as the Islanders defeated the Rangers 3-1 on Saturday.

Martin is not on the team to score goals but rather to provide a physical presence on the ice, specifically on the forecheck. He finished last season with three goals, seven points, and a rating of minus-2 in 71 games. Martin had 235 hits in those games, and there lies his value to the team and fantasy managers. He will again play on the fourth line for the Islanders in 2022-23, along with Cal Clutterbuck (shoulder) and Casey Cizikas.