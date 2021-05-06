Martin (undisclosed) is back in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Devils, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
It's possible Martin just took a game off Tuesday versus the Sabres. He'll return to his usual fourth-line role Thursday.
