Martin had an assist, two shots on goal and a fighting major in Friday's 5-3 win over the Islanders in Game 3.

Martin drew the secondary helper on Cal Clutterbuck's opening tally. At the end of the game, Martin dropped the gloves with Barclay Goodrow, likely in retribution for the latter's cross-check on Brock Nelson in Game 2. The 31-year-old Martin has five goals and an assist in 19 contests so far. He's added 90 hits, 24 shots and 26 PIM.