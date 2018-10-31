Islanders' Matt Martin: Records first multi-point effort of 2018
Martin scored a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Multi-point games aren't exactly Martin's strong suit, as he's never eclipsed the 20-point mark in his career. However, he's already up to 38 hits with a plus-4 rating.
