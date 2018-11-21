Islanders' Matt Martin: Remains sidelined with injury

Martin (upper body) remains sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Martin continues to work his way back from an upper-body issue that will force him to miss his eighth consecutive game Wednesday. There's no set date for his return at this point, though Martin is apparently not too far off from retaking the ice.

