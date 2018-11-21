Islanders' Matt Martin: Remains sidelined with injury
Martin (upper body) remains sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Martin continues to work his way back from an upper-body issue that will force him to miss his eighth consecutive game Wednesday. There's no set date for his return at this point, though Martin is apparently not too far off from retaking the ice.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...