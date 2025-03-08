Martin (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Martin sat out five games after moving to the IR list. However, he was presumably a healthy scratch for 12 outings previously and won't be in the lineup for Saturday's matchup versus San Jose. Martin has one assist, 12 shots on goal, 15 blocked shots and 68 hits in 24 appearances this season.
