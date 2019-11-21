Play

Islanders' Matt Martin: Returning to lineup versus Pens

Martin (lower body) will suit up against Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Martin will be back in the lineup in a bottom-six role after spending the past nine games on the shelf. The winger has been limited to a mere seven games this year, but put together decent production when available with two goals, one helper and seven shots. With Martin healthy, Ross Johnston and Leo Komarov will find themselves relegated to the press box.

