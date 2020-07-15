Martin (undisclosed) was back at practice Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Martin was reportedly dealing with a family matter, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him back on the ice right away. With the league's new injury protocol, teams won't be able to provide specific details regarding absences, so Martin could still miss some practice time in the lead-up to the move to Toronto, though it seems he isn't dealing with any injury concerns that will affect his availability to play.