Islanders' Matt Martin: Ruled out Monday
Martin (upper body) will not return to the lineup versus the Habs on Monday.
Even if he was healthy, there is no guarantee Martin would have been included in the lineup. With the winger unavailable to serve in an emergency depth role, the club recalled Tom Kuhnhackl from the minors. In his 11 appearances this season, the 29-year-old Martin is averaging a mere 9:53 of ice time, which limits his viability as a deepth fantasy option.
