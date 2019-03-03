Islanders' Matt Martin: Ruled out Sunday

Martin (upper body) will not suit up in Sunday's home tilt against the Flyers, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

It will be the second straight missed game for Martin, who didn't suit up in Friday's game against Washington either. The Islanders will miss the grit he adds, as the 29-year-old has 220 hits and 13 points in 52 games. Ross Johnston should continue to take his place as the fourth-line left winger.