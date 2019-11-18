Islanders' Matt Martin: Ruled out versus Pens
Martin (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
Martin did practice in a regular jersey Monday, which is certainly a step in the right direction. While coach Barry Trotz did rule the winger out Tuesday, he could be available versus Pittsburgh on Thursday after getting some more practice time under his belt. Once given the green light, the Ontario native figures to slot into a bottom-six role and shouldn't be expected to provide much in terms of fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.