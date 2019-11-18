Islanders' Matt Martin: Ruled out versus Pens

Martin (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.

Martin did practice in a regular jersey Monday, which is certainly a step in the right direction. While coach Barry Trotz did rule the winger out Tuesday, he could be available versus Pittsburgh on Thursday after getting some more practice time under his belt. Once given the green light, the Ontario native figures to slot into a bottom-six role and shouldn't be expected to provide much in terms of fantasy value.