Martin hasn't registered a point in his last 10 games for the Islanders.

While it's certainly true that Martin is not relied upon for his offense, it would still be nice to see him contribute something offensively now and again. On the season, Martin has six goals and five assists in 11 games which are right in line with what can be expected of him over a full season. With the Islanders struggling to score goals once again, every player who isn't contributing is highlighted. Martin will next get a chance to break that scoreless streak Tuesday versus the Capitals.