Martin hasn't registered a point in his last eight games.

On the season, Martin has two goals, two assists, and a rating of zero in 16 games. Martin is not on the team for his offensive skills. He has only posted a double-digit goal season once in his career, and that was in 2015-16. Martin's job, along with his linemates Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck, is to provide energy for the team and to bang everyone in an opposing uniform.