Martin only has two goals and two assists along with a rating of plus-1 in 37 games this season for the Islanders.

The plus-1 rating leads all regular forwards for the Islanders as only Kieffer Bellows, who has played 22 games, has a better rating at plus-2. Martin also leads Islanders' forwards and is third in penalty minutes with 42. Martin's value for the Islanders will never be on the scoring side; it's measured in the hits he hands and the energy he provides the team. Martin should be playing with his usual linemates, Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas, when the Islanders take on the Kraken on Tuesday.