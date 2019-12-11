Islanders' Matt Martin: Scoreless in last 10 games

Martin hasn't registered a point in his last 10 games for the Islanders.

Martin had a goal and an assist Oct. 25 versus the Senators, then missed nine games due to a leg injury before his current scoreless streak. Martin isn't on the Isles to provide scoring but this is still a bit disappointing. Martin also doesn't have any PIM during the past 10 games but does have 55 hits. That's what Martin is on the team for, to hit anything and everything that moves in an opposing jersey.