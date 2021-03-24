Martin hasn't registered a point and has a rating of zero in his last six games.

Martin is having his normal season for the Islanders with five goals and nine points in 33 games. His job, along with Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck, is to antagonize opponents, keep their top players in check, and hit anything in a different color uniform. This is something Martin excels at, and anything they add offensively is considered a bonus.