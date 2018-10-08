Islanders' Matt Martin: Scores in win over Sharks

Martin recorded one goal, three shots on net and three hits in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Valitteri Filppula stole the puck from Erik Karlsson and found Martin in the slot, and he fired it home. Martin clearly made the most of 9:33 of ice time, but that won't be enough usage to make him a steady fantasy asset.

More News
Our Latest Stories