Islanders' Matt Martin: Scores in win over Sharks
Martin recorded one goal, three shots on net and three hits in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
Valitteri Filppula stole the puck from Erik Karlsson and found Martin in the slot, and he fired it home. Martin clearly made the most of 9:33 of ice time, but that won't be enough usage to make him a steady fantasy asset.
