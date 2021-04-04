Martin has received power-play time over the past four games, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders have been thinking outside the box since losing Anders Lee (ACL) for the season. Martin can replace Lee's size in front of the opponent's net but doesn't possess the same skill set. However, this may only be short-term, as the Isles are still expected to make a trade to improve their offense by the April 12 deadline.