The Islanders have been giving Martin power-play time over the past four games, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders are thinking outside the box since they lost Anders Lee (ACL) for the season. Martin can replace Lee's size in front of the opponent's net but doesn't have his skills. However, this may only be short-term thinking, as the Isles are still expected to make a trade to improve the offense by the April 12 deadline.