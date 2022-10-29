Martin scored a goal in limited time during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday.

Martin didn't enjoy an abundance of ice time Friday, but accomplished plenty in 11 minutes, 26 seconds. The 33-year-old left winger notched his second goal and shared a team-high four hits. Martin handed the Islanders a one-goal, second-period lead by capitalizing on Jalen Chatfield's turnover near his own net and Casey Cizikas earning a primary assist. The fourth liner has two goals in five games but has registered just seven shots.