Martin (lower body) is expected to undergo an MRI in the coming days, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports Friday.

Martin was sidelined for the final two postseason contests due to his lower-body issue. Unless the MRI results come back with something more serious, the team may not provide much of an update heading into the offseason. Even if there is a long-term concern that carries into the 2024-25 campaign, Martin's lack of offensive upside means a potential absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players.