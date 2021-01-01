The Islanders and Martin have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Martin is one of those players that has immense value to the Islanders but nowhere near as much for anyone else. Martin will once again play left-wing on the crash line for the Islanders with Casey Cizikas at center and Cal Clutterbuck on the right side. Martin is not on the team for his offensive ability but more for his ability and willingness to hit anything and everything that moves. Martin adds energy to the team and his constantly among the league leaders in hits.