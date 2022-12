Martin took 15 minutes worth of penalties in the 5-1 win over the Panthers on Friday.

The first five minutes came late in the first period when he dropped the gloves with Givani Smith of the Panthers. The second penalty was a misconduct when Martin wanted to have a word with Brandon Montour, probably to discuss the kneeing of Simon Holmstrom, which forced him to leave the game. Martin will be back in action Tuesday versus the Penguins.