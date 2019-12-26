Islanders' Matt Martin: Sixteen games without a point

Martin hasn't registered a single point since Oct. 25.

Martin only has two goals, an assist, with a zero rating in 23 games this season. Martin did miss nine games with a knee injury after colliding with the bench door in October and since he hasn't scored since returning, perhaps he is not yet at full strength. Coach Barry Trotz has also stated that the line of Cal Clutterbuck (wrist), Casey Cizikas, and Martin is not as effective when one member of that trio is out of the lineup. Well, with Clutterbuck out indefinitely due to the wrist, this could give Trotz a valid reason to sit Martin in favor of a more offensively gifted player.