Islanders' Matt Martin: Skating with team

Martin (upper body) has begun to skate with the Islanders, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

While it is good news that Martin has returned to skating, he is not expected to play Tuesday versus the Canucks. This game will mark the fifth straight game that Martin will have missed with the injury. On the season Martin has three goals and one assist in 11 games, but what the Isles really miss is his physical presence. The Isles will hope that presence will be felt on Thursday versus the Rangers.