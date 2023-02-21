Martin logged an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

The Islanders are missing a handful of wingers to injury, so Martin should have some job security until the team's health improves. The helper was his fourth point (two goals, two assists) over the last five games -- Martin is definitely making good use of an increased role. The 33-year-old is at 17 points (two shy of his career high) with 58 shots on net, 229 hits, 54 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 59 appearances this season.