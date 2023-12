Martin has not been cleared to play from his upper-body injury despite being activated off injured reserve, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Martin hasn't played since Nov. 15 against the Canucks, a stretch of nine games on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. Once cleared to play, Martin should reclaim his fourth-line role but won't offer much in the way of offensive upside considering he has just two points in 14 games.