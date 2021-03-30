Martin scored a power-play goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Penguins
The veteran grinder got inserted on the Isles' top power-play unit Saturday as a physical net-front presence, and the move paid off one game later as Martin tipped home a Mathew Barzel pass while camped out on Casey DeSmith's doorstep. It's only the second power-play goal of Martin's career, and on the season the 32-year-old has just six goals and 10 points through 36 games.
