Islanders' Matt Martin: Tagging back in
Martin (upper body) is expected to return Saturday for a home clash against the Flyers, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
While he's clearly a bottom-six contributor, Martin tends to chip in offensively every once in a while. He's collected five goals, eight assists as a supplement to 220 hits and 87 blocked shots through 52 games.
