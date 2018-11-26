Islanders' Matt Martin: Taken off injured reserve
Martin (upper body) is no longer on injured reserve per the NHL's media site.
The fact Martin is no longer on IR indicates the 29-year-old will return to face Washington on Monday after missing the previous 10 games with an upper-body injury. In 11 contests this season, Martin has three goals and four points.
