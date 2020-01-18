Islanders' Matt Martin: Top ten in hits
Martin currently sits at seventh in the NHL in hits with 150.
Martin might be higher on the list if not for missing several games due to a knee injury. Martin may not be the most talented of forwards when it comes to puck handling, but his ability to hit anything and everything that moves is what makes him valuable to the Islanders.
