Martin is third in the league in hits, with 198 in 51 games this season.

Martin is on pace to have more than 300 hits this season, something he hasn't done since he had 365 in 2015-16. Martin only has five goals and 13 points so far this year, so if he's not hitting anything and everything that moves, he's not adding much value to the team. Cal Clutterbuck (upper body), Casey Cizikas, and Martin used to be mainstays on the energy line for the Isles, but injuries and lack of offense have forced coach Lane Lambert to mix and match his lines on what seems like a shift-by-shift basis this season.