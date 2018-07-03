Islanders' Matt Martin: Traded to Islanders
Martin has been traded to the Islanders in exchange for Eamon McAdam.
Martin, who began his career with the Isles, spent the last two seasons with the Leafs. There, he put up eight goals and 13 assists and 182 PIM in 132 games. Martin is a tremendous leader on and off the ice, but his fantasy value is limited in the new NHL. His toughness played up five years ago, but there are fewer and fewer minutes for heavyweights with average-to-below-average wheels.
