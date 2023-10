Martin scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Casey Cizikas picked off a clearing attempt and generated a rebound with his shot, which Martin put away for an insurance goal in the third period. The tally was Martin's first goal and second point through seven contests. The heavy-hitting winger has 17 hits, seven shots on net, seven PIM and a plus-2 rating while playing as a fixture on the Islanders' fourth line.