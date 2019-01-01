Islanders' Matt Martin: Two points in last 10 games
Martin only has two points, both assists, in his last 10 games.
Martin is not expected to light the lamp on any kind of consistent basis. The Islanders brought him back this offseason because he works so well on their checking line with Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck. The team expects Martin to be a physical force all over the ice and to drop the gloves occasionally when needed, a role he is well suited for.
