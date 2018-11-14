Islanders' Matt Martin: Unavailable Thursday
Martin (upper body) will not be in action against the Rangers on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Martin will miss his sixth straight game due to his upper-body issue. Despite averaging just 9:53 of ice time, the winger has tallied four points in 11 outings and was providing decent depth scoring prior to getting hurt. With Martin out and Andrew Ladd (leg) and Casey Cizikas (undisclosed) both questionable, the Isles may need to call up a player or two from the minors.
More News
-
Islanders' Matt Martin: Skating with team•
-
Islanders' Matt Martin: Won't accompany team to Florida•
-
Islanders' Matt Martin: Ruled out Monday•
-
Islanders' Matt Martin: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Islanders' Matt Martin: Records first multi-point effort of 2018•
-
Islanders' Matt Martin: May sit Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...