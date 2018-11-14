Islanders' Matt Martin: Unavailable Thursday

Martin (upper body) will not be in action against the Rangers on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Martin will miss his sixth straight game due to his upper-body issue. Despite averaging just 9:53 of ice time, the winger has tallied four points in 11 outings and was providing decent depth scoring prior to getting hurt. With Martin out and Andrew Ladd (leg) and Casey Cizikas (undisclosed) both questionable, the Isles may need to call up a player or two from the minors.