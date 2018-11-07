Islanders' Matt Martin: Won't accompany team to Florida

Martin (upper body) did not travel to Florida for a pair of games against the Lightning and Panthers, respectively, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The check-happy winger hasn't played since last Thursday, so the Islanders have deployed Ross Johnston, who is cut from the same cloth as Martin, albeit not nearly as experienced. Martin is currently not on injured reserve, but that may be his on-paper destination if it starts to look like he'll need time to recover beyond this weekend.