Islanders' Matt Martin: Won't play Sunday

Martin (upper body) won't play Sunday versus the Stars, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sunday will mark the seventh straight game that Martin has missed due to the injury. The bruising winger is apparently close to returning so the Isles may be hoping that by keeping Martin out of the game Sunday he will be healthy enough to suit up for the game Wednesday when the club begins a stretch of four straight games versus division rivals.

