Islanders' Matthew Highmore: Earns trio of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highmore notched three assists in AHL Bridgeport's 5-1 win over Hartford on Sunday.
Highmore had recently gone nine games without a point, but he has two helpers over his last four contests. The veteran forward has put together a decent campaign with 20 points over 34 outings this season. If he can continue to play well, he could be a call-up option later in the season.
