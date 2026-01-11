default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Highmore notched three assists in AHL Bridgeport's 5-1 win over Hartford on Sunday.

Highmore had recently gone nine games without a point, but he has two helpers over his last four contests. The veteran forward has put together a decent campaign with 20 points over 34 outings this season. If he can continue to play well, he could be a call-up option later in the season.

More News