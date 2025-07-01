Islanders' Matthew Highmore: Signs two-way with Isles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highmore signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders, the team announced Tuesday.
Highmore played 41 games, scoring two goals and four assists, with the Senators last season. However, the 29-year-old has opted to sign a two-way contract with the Islanders for his next deal. It seems like the center will start next season in the minors, but he'll likely be one of the top call-up options for the big club next season.
