Highmore scored two goals in AHL Providence's 3-2 overtime loss to Bridgeport on Sunday.

Highmore is now at seven goals and 25 points in 47 appearances this season. He's on pace to top the 30-point mark in the AHL for the third time in four years, though he's unlikely to land anywhere near his 61-point effort from the 2022-23 regular season with Springfield. Prior to Sunday, Highmore had gone more than two months without a goal, earning just seven assists over 23 appearances.