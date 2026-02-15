Islanders' Matthew Highmore: Tallies twice in AHL loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highmore scored two goals in AHL Providence's 3-2 overtime loss to Bridgeport on Sunday.
Highmore is now at seven goals and 25 points in 47 appearances this season. He's on pace to top the 30-point mark in the AHL for the third time in four years, though he's unlikely to land anywhere near his 61-point effort from the 2022-23 regular season with Springfield. Prior to Sunday, Highmore had gone more than two months without a goal, earning just seven assists over 23 appearances.
