Islanders' Matthew Highmore: Two goals for Bridgeport
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highmore scored twice in AHL Bridgeport's 3-2 win over Charlotte in Wednesday.
Highmore has picked up the pace with five goals and three assists over his last 11 contests. For the season, the 30-year-old forward has 13 goals, 34 points and 78 shots on net over 62 appearances with Bridgeport. He saw a one-day stint in the NHL in October but hasn't been in the mix for a call-up since.
More News
-
Islanders' Matthew Highmore: Tallies twice in AHL loss•
-
Islanders' Matthew Highmore: Earns trio of helpers•
-
Islanders' Matthew Highmore: Returned to AHL•
-
Islanders' Matthew Highmore: Up from minors•
-
Islanders' Matthew Highmore: Lands on waivers•
-
Islanders' Matthew Highmore: Signs two-way with Isles•