Maggio signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Monday.

Maggio amassed 54 goals and 111 points in 66 regular-season games with OHL Windsor during the 2022-23 campaign. He also added one goal and one assist in four playoff outings with the Spitfires. After joining AHL Bridgeport on April 8, Maggio picked up two assists in three appearances.