Maggio sustained a broken nose in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Rangers, but he was able to finish the contest, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Maggio may have some extra protection on his helmet for a while, but it appears the 20-year-old winger should still be able to play during preseason. How long he stays up with the Islanders remains to be seen, as he has no clear path to a roster spot for Opening Night.