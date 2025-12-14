Islanders' Matthew Schaefer: Climbing all-time rookie list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schaefer scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Tampa Bay.
The Isles were on a 4-on-3 power play, and Schaefer took a return pass from Anthony Duclair in the slot and buried a wrist shot five-hole on Ilya Sorokin. He tied Rasmus Dahlin (nine in 2018-19 with Buffalo) and Zach Bogosian (nine in 2008-09 with Atlanta) for the NHL's third-highest single-season goal total by a defenseman age 18 or younger.
